Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 914 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

