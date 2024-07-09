Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

LG Display Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About LG Display

(Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

