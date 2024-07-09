Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE TRP opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

