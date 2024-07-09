Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 217 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $208.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.