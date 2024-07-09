Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,842 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEP. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 442,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KEP opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

