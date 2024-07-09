Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 232.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 26.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $248.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

