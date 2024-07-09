Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALB opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $92.29 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

