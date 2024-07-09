Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Sealed Air by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE SEE opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

