Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

