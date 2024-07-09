Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.11.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

