Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Waters by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,868,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $285.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

