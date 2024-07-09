Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $20,040,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.96, a PEG ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,345 shares of company stock worth $66,416,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

