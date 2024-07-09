Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $61,638,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 799,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.5 %

DTM stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

