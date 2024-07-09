Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

