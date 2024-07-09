Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,689 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ERIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

