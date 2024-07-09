Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $395,000 in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $197.45 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day moving average is $168.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLUT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,464.10.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

