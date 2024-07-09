Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $395,000 in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $111,000.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $197.45 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day moving average is $168.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
