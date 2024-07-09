Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $136.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,499.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,073,946 shares of company stock valued at $231,481,556. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

