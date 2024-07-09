Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.