Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.41.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

