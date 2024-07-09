Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 23,839 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,839 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.4 %

TLK opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.1116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

