Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 493 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,415,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

