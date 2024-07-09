Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,010,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,544,000 after buying an additional 221,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $259.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average of $259.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

