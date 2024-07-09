Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

