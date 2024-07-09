Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 27.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

