Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 135.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 62.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,364.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,005 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

GRMN stock opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.