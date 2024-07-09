Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock worth $6,235,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.