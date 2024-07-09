Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shoe Zone Trading Up 0.4 %

LON SHOE opened at GBX 143 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.75. Shoe Zone has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £66.11 million, a PE ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

