Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for WizzFinancial (LON:FIN)

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

WizzFinancial Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of FIN opened at GBX 37.43 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.72. The company has a market cap of £21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97. WizzFinancial has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.73 ($0.56).

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

