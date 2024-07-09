Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for WizzFinancial (LON:FIN)

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
WizzFinancial Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of FIN opened at GBX 37.43 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.72. The company has a market cap of £21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97. WizzFinancial has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.73 ($0.56).
About WizzFinancial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WizzFinancial
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.