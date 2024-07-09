Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
SIFY stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.37.
About Sify Technologies
