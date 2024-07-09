Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.50 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($10.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 3,863.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

