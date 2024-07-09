SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Scotiabank

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

NYSE SLG opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

