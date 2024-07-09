Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,036.61

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,036.61 ($13.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,081 ($13.85). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,057 ($13.54), with a volume of 1,957,296 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on SN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.57) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.65) to GBX 1,381 ($17.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.01) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,346.20 ($17.24).
View Our Latest Stock Report on SN
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.