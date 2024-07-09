Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $257.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

