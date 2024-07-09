Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Teresa Briggs Sells 848 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.71.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.