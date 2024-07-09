Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 15,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

