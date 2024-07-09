Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $136.81 and last traded at $137.25. Approximately 2,166,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,583,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.57.

Specifically, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 0.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

