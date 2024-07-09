SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Trading 0.8% Higher

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

