SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,263,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,271 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 493,707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,595,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

