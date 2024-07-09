SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 19,491,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 46,775,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
