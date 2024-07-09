SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.19.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $27.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $288.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

