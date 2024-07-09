Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.48. 12,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 16,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Southern States Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $235.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 21.51%.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Further Reading

