Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Melius reissued a sell rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.31.

NYSE:LUV opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 243,546 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 36,283 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,325.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 44,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

