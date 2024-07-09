SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,913. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

