SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,652,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,534,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $111.96.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

