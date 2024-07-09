SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.80

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.80 and traded as low as $73.62. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 4,442,565 shares.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $622.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

