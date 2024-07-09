Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $37.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.25 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPR. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.42.

Shares of SPR opened at $34.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

