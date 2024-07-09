Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Shares of SPR opened at $34.39 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

