Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $3.43.

NYSE SAVE opened at $3.28 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $496,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

