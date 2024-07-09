Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 387,486 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.