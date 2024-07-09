Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,300,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 460,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 95.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.88.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.78. The company had a trading volume of 198,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,507. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $331.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.50.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

